Milwaukee College Prep Honors Kirk Franklin During Black History Month

A school in Milwaukee paid tribute to some great figures for Black History Month, including Grammy Award winning artist Kirk Franklin, who was humbled and suprised.

Franklin took to social media recently to show his appreciation and to cry what he called “black history tears”:

The Milwaukee College Prep School is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and is a leading network of four K4-8th grade public charter schools that every child in Milwaukee is eligible to attend free of charge.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: