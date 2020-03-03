CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg Sleeve After Onstage Fall In LA

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a Game Ready compression sleeve.

Poor Oprah!

Auntie has a pretty bad tumble over the weekend in Los Angeles during a stop on her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour. But the 66-year-old seems to be in good spirits and making she takes care of herself.

“Sunday Reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday,” the billionaire iconic talk show host wrote on Instagram on Sunday to her 18 million followers.

She’s also healing in style, says the New York Post, who wrote that the media mogul had “her leg propped up and wearing a Game Ready knee sleeve,” which can cost top athletes $400 to $3,000 treatment for this combined ice therapy with compression therapy.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Listen, Oprah has worked her whole life and can spend her money on anything she wants. We are not mad!

On Saturday (Feb. 29), she lost her balance, while ironically talking about balance, and fell on stage to a packed house at the Forum. We love how longtime partner Stedman Graham ran up to there to get his girl and make sure she was OK. (Meanwhile would folks like Snoop and 50 Cent who mocked her do the same for the women in their lives?)

Always being a class act, Oprah went on and finished her segment barefoot.

She later wrote, “But I picked myself up. I don’t know if it was something on the floor, or my foot twisted . . . I had the indication I was going to fall before, and it just is what it is. It was a great day.”

 

 

The Post also noted that backstage best friend Gayle King asked Oprah was she embarrassed, to which she replied:

“I didn’t think (it was) embarrassing, I just thought, ‘OK, I fell. Everybody knows what falling is.’ You would prefer not to fall, but now I’ve fallen. My thing was, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” she joked.

What a great attitude! We’re just glad O is OK and getting better!

Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg Sleeve After Onstage Fall In LA  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Oprah

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a…
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…

If white folks were hoping to ruin Bea Dixon for saying she hopes to inspire Black girls, that plan sure…
03.04.20
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…

Being an athlete is naturally challenging. Even professional sports player will tell you how much hard work they put in…
02.26.20
Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson. Katherine Johnson was born on August 26,…
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of…
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close