CLOSE
Quizzes
HomeQuizzes

Quiz: Answer These Questions And We’ll Tell You Which Black Woman In History You Are 

Singer Nina Simone Dressed in 'Pharaoh' Style

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Women’s History Month is a time to commemorate and “encourage the study and celebration of the vital role of women in American history”. But you can’t talk about the vital role women play in history without talking about Black Women.

“Despite social structures that have put black women at a disadvantage, they have historically risen to the challenge.” – Oxford AAS

So many movements and moments were spearheaded by the ladies of the African American community. They’ve fought on the front lines and did work behind the scenes to push society to be better, more equal. Several decades after the Women’s Rights Movement and the Civil Rights Movement, Black women still find themselves as one of the biggest sufferers of oppression and the faces of perseverance.

“A white woman has only one handicap to overcome—a great one, true, her sex; a colored woman faces two—her sex and her race.”- Mary Church Terrell

Terrell’s famous quote is one of the main reasons why Black Women have fought, and still continue to fight, for total liberation and equality. And although half of our history was wiped out, we have enough to know that African American women are the most resilient, magical and powerful beings on the planet. And besides, we make history everyday.

“This history of strength begins with African American leaders such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth who worked ardently against slavery and became icons in the history of emancipation. They were followed by activists and education leaders such as Mary McLeod Bethune and Mary Church Terrell.”

There are too many iconic historical figures to name, but take this quiz to find out which Black woman in history you are.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Quiz: Answer These Questions And We’ll Tell You Which Black Woman In History You Are   was originally published on globalgrind.com

Women's History Month

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a…
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…

If white folks were hoping to ruin Bea Dixon for saying she hopes to inspire Black girls, that plan sure…
03.04.20
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…

Being an athlete is naturally challenging. Even professional sports player will tell you how much hard work they put in…
02.26.20
Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson. Katherine Johnson was born on August 26,…
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of…
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close