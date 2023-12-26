Kwanzaa Principle: Umoja: The Power of Unity | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Kwanzaa Principle: Umoja: The Power of Unity”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share insights into the Kwanzaa principle of Umoja. Umoja means unity, which stresses the importance of working together to achieve greater results. Unity is reflected in the African saying. I am because we are. Jesus taught that a house divided against itself cannot stand.

You must have unity and there are benefits for working together. If you ever see geese fly, they fly in a V the one in the front is hitting the headwinds. The hardest position, but then they rotate and everyone gets a turn hitting the headwind. Because they know if they work together, they will fly faster, fly higher, and get to their chosen destination quicker. In the Book of Life scripture it says how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. Today, I encourage you to embrace the principle of Umoja unity.

