Tasha Cobbs Leonard To Record Live In Nashville

Grammy Award Winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard is readying for a live recording in Nashville, Tenneessee.
The recording will take place at the history Ryman Theater on May 4, 2020 and is her first live recording in 5 years.
She recently took to social media to let her fans know all about it!
View this post on Instagram
‼️LIVE RECORDING ‼️I’m so excited to announce that after 5 years I’ll be recording LIVE! This will be an UNFORGETTABLE night at the Historic Ryman Theater in Nashville TN. You WANT to be in the room! I’m soooo excited about the sound of worship that will be released and documented that night! I want you to be a part! Tag your friends and tell them “Let’s Go to ROYALTY Live”!!! >>>>>>>>>Sign up for my email list at tashacobbs.com (link in bio) for an exclusive PRE-SALE code. Pre-sale starts TOMORROW (3/3/2020). Ticket sales go LIVE this FRIDAY (3/6/20) #ROYALTYLIVE #ROYALTYLIVEATTHERYMAN #TCL👑 #TCLRoyalty #TashaCobbsLeonardLive #1Peter2nineand10 @theryman >>>> ALL ARTWORK BY @jus10foster‼️‼️‼️
Grammy Award Winner Kierra Sheard is on deck as one of the featured vocalists on the recording.
View this post on Instagram
Something amazing always happens when my sister and I get together! She is my favorite vocalist and one of the most anointed leaders of our generation! I’m sooooo honored to have @kierrasheard as a featured guest on #RoyaltyLive at @theryman!!! There are literally just a few seats left! Sign up for my email list at tashacobbs.com to receive a pre-sale code to purchase your tickets! The sound of worship that will be documented May 4th will RESOUND for years to come! LETS GOOOOO!!! #TCLRoyalty #TCL👑 #TashaCobbsLive #TashaCobbsLeonard
We can’t wait!
