Tasha Cobbs Leonard To Record Live In Nashville

Grammy Award Winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard is readying for a live recording in Nashville, Tenneessee.

The recording will take place at the history Ryman Theater on May 4, 2020 and is her first live recording in 5 years.

She recently took to social media to let her fans know all about it!

Grammy Award Winner Kierra Sheard is on deck as one of the featured vocalists on the recording.

We can’t wait!

