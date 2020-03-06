Governor Larry Hogan Declares A State Of Emergency

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan had declared a state of emergency after three people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

Hogan stated that the state “has been actively and aggressively preparing for, for many weeks now,” and understands that this is serious news. The three patients are a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s and are located in Montgomery County. All three previously traveled out side of the country, are currently being self-quarantined at their homes and are said to be doing well.

A specialized team of disease investigators are working in Montgomery County with these individuals, and more details are expected as the investigation progresses into their trip activity and their activity once they returned home.

“While today’s news may seem overwhelming, this is not a reason to panic. Marylanders should go to work and go to school as they usually do. At the same time, I want to continue to remind everyone to prepare themselves, and to continue to stay informed,” Hogan said.

