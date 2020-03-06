CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Governor Larry Hogan Declares A State Of Emergency

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Interview With Fox News' Bill Hemmer

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan had declared a state of emergency after three people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

Hogan stated that the state “has been actively and aggressively preparing for, for many weeks now,” and understands that this is serious news. The three patients are a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s and are located in Montgomery County. All three previously traveled out side of the country, are currently being self-quarantined at their homes and are said to be doing well.

A specialized team of disease investigators are working in Montgomery County with these individuals, and more details are expected as the investigation progresses into their trip activity and their activity once they returned home.

“While today’s news may seem overwhelming, this is not a reason to panic. Marylanders should go to work and go to school as they usually do. At the same time, I want to continue to remind everyone to prepare themselves, and to continue to stay informed,” Hogan said.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

coronavirus , Gov. Larry Hogan

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Oklahoma One Step Closer To Putting ‘In God…

A bill was passed Tuesday in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives that puts the state one step closer to adding the…
03.06.20
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a…
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…

If white folks were hoping to ruin Bea Dixon for saying she hopes to inspire Black girls, that plan sure…
03.04.20
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close