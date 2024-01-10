Report: Pedestrian Struck, Tapped By Subway In West Baltimore

Updated at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2024:
Officials said firefighters worked to rescue a pedestrian pinned by a subway train in West Baltimore on Wednesday.
The person was struck by the train along Pennsylvania Avenue, according to fire officials.
Their leg was trapped under the train, and they were unconscious as crews attempted to extricate them. No further details were immediately available.
Early reports stated that the victim was struck by a light rail car, but has since been updated.
Original story published at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2024:
Crews are working to rescue a pedestrian pinned beneath a Light Rail car Wednesday morning in West Baltimore.
At this time, Baltimore City Fire officials said the pedestrian was struck by a train at Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue, and that their leg was trapped under the train.
Officials said the victim is unconscious and crews are attempting to extricate them.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
