Baltimore-area residents and emergency responders are surveying the damage brought on by substantial rainfall that soaked the region Tuesday.
The storm caused heavy flooding to some Maryland roadways and along coastal areas including City Dock in Annapolis and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Portions of Baltimore and Harford counties saw more than 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Baltimore City saw more than 2 to 3 inches in some areas. Annapolis recorded nearly 2 inches of rain.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Flood and wind warnings continue Wednesday as Marylanders survey storm damage
