CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

What Black Women Living With HIV Want You To Know

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness on March 10, positive African-American women sound off.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Black women account for 13 percent of the U.S. female population, we make up a whopping 75 percent of all new HIV infections among women each year.

Also disturbing is the fact that Black women and girls were 14 times more likely to die from AIDS-related causes compared to white women.

And what’s the major mode of transmission? Heterosexual contact.

Yes, it’s clear that Black women bear the brunt of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the U.S., but too often we remain silent and complacent about this epidemic that is ravaging our community.

One way to break that silence is to amplify the voices of those living with the disease. Therefore to commemorate National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NWGHAAD), HELLOBEAUTIFUL sat down with ten HIV-positive Black women to ask them what they wanted YOU to know about the disease.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Trust: Their words are powerful.

Marvelyn Brown, New York, NY

Diagnosed in 2003

Marvelyn Brown

Source: Marvelyn Brown

“As women, we like to be the caretaker, but on NWGHAAD, this it is about us taking care of ourselves! Please know that women of color can prevent HIV by making healthier and wiser decisions in your everyday life. That could be by using a condom or getting an HIV test. Let’s all do our part and prevent HIV together!”

Connie L. Johnson, Chicago IL

Diagnosed in 2002

Connie L. Johnson

Source: Connie L. Johnson

“HIV breeds fear, fear of death, fear of rejection, and fear of the unknown. And conquering those fears is the most difficult part of living with HIV, but once you do life gets better. It’s taken me awhile to no longer fear HIV and now that I don’t, I love myself unconditionally.”

Jennifer Barnes, Atlanta, GA

Diagnosed in 2011

Jennifer Barnes

Source: Jennifer Barnes

“Every voice of those who identify as woman needs to be heard. Though [as a woman of trans experience] my fight is different, it is important. HIV is not the end but it is the wake-up call for the urgency of inclusion, to rid stigma and create the opportunity for change and acceptance among all women. “Use your setbacks to empower others like you. ” #GIRLSLIKEUS

Renee’ Burgess, Jacksonville, FL

Diagnosed in 2007

Renee' Burgess

Source: Renee’ Burgess

Unsung Cruise

Black women need to know that HIV is REAL. It doesn’t care if you’re in a committed relationship or marriage. It can and will find you if it wants to. And I know, because I was married and thought I was in a monogamous relationship. That spouse can be unfaithful, not use protection and bring HIV and other STDs home to you. A ring won’t always protect you, so please get tested.”

Kamaria Laffrey, Winter Haven, FL

Diagnosed in 2003

Kamaria Laffrey

Source: Kamaria Laffrey

“Knowledge is more than power, it’s the application of knowledge that saves lives. So, learn about the risks of HIV, learn about treatment, learn about prevention options like Pre-exposure prophylaxis [PrEP], learn from the women, wives and mothers living with HIV and then join collectively in the fight to keep them alive.”

Hydeia Broadbent, Las Vegas, NV

Diagnosed in 1987 (Born with HIV in 1984)

Hydeia Broadbent

Source: Hydeia Broadbent / Hydeia Broadbent

“In order for Black women to protect themselves against HIV/AIDS, they must have these important conversations before becoming intimate. Matter of fact: Go together to get tested for STI’s and HIV and make the person show you their results. No one is going to advocate for your health like you are, stop trusting people with your life before you even actually know the real person they are.”

Davina Conner, Denver, Colorado

Diagnosed in 1997

Davina Conner

Source: Davina Conner

“For the Black women who might test HIV-positive, please know that you are worth so much and that your future is still bright. Living with HIV is not the end of who you are, so be strong and don’t let this virus stop you from living and being loved. Most important, don’t ever let anyone make you feel less than, either. Keep faith and everything will fall into place soon. Be blessed, Beauties.”

Alicia E Diggs, Greensboro North Carolina

Diagnosed in 2001

Alicia E. Diggs

Source: Alicia E. Diggs

“Stigma is such a huge issue for people who are living with HIV/AIDS, and it shouldn’t be, because we should not be defined by our status. We are mothers, daughters, aunts, sisters, grandmothers, wives, brothers, sons, fathers, uncles and friends. We are people who love, desire to be loved and deserve to be accepted. Together we can make a difference, together we can overcome!”

Venita Ray, Houston, TX

Diagnosed in 2003

Venita Ray

Source: Venita Ray

“HIV is not just happening to those people, it’s happening to us! The “H” in HIV stands for Human – not just homosexual.”

Lolisa Gibson-Hunte, Brooklyn, NY

Diagnosed in 2004

Lolisa Gibson-Hunte

Source: Lolisa Gibson-Hunte

“Every Black woman should know there is a whole different level of strength that arrives when we get a positive HIV status. A level of strength that allows us to still strive, still love, still protect and provide. Know that no matter what as a Black woman you were made to win! Even if you take meds for HIV, after you swallow them you remember that HIV is just one of many obstacles you will overcome and you can still do whatever you dream to do. Remember that you will forever be beautiful!”

What Black Women Living With HIV Want You To Know  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

HIV

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…

Delroy Lindo acts as her co-star.
03.09.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Oklahoma One Step Closer To Putting ‘In God…

A bill was passed Tuesday in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives that puts the state one step closer to adding the…
03.06.20
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a…
03.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close