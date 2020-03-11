CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

University System Of Maryland Considering Switching To Online Classes

Rickey Smiley Step Show WERQ FM

Source: Robin Akinwale / Robin Akinwale, WERQ FM

Several state colleges in Maryland are making on-campus changes due to coronavirus concerns.

The University System of Maryland is asking schools to keep students off-campus for at least two weeks after spring break. During those two weeks or longer, they should be prepared to teach remotely.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“To that end, I strongly urge Universities to prepare for students to remain off-campus for at least two weeks following the end of spring break,” the University System of Maryland said.

Spring break for the University System of Maryland runs March 14 to March 22.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

University System Of Maryland Considering Switching To Online Classes  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Alabama A&M University , Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…

Delroy Lindo acts as her co-star.
03.09.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Oklahoma One Step Closer To Putting ‘In God…

A bill was passed Tuesday in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives that puts the state one step closer to adding the…
03.06.20
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close