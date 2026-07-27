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Reach New Audiences With Praise 106.1 Broadcast Opportunities

Reach New Audiences With Praise 106.1 Broadcast Opportunities [CLICK TO LEARN MORE]

Published on July 27, 2026
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Silhouette of a person with arms raised against a dramatic sky with "PRAISE 106.1" text and "REACH New Audiences" message.
Source: R1 / R1

Praise 106.1 wants to help take your ministry beyond the four walls of your church. Is your congregation looking for a powerful way to share God’s message of hope, healing, and inspiration with the community? Let Praise 106.1 be your partner in spreading the Gospel across the airwaves.

To learn more about our ministry broadcast opportunities, including available programming options, call 410-332-8200.

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