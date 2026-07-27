Reach New Audiences With Praise 106.1 Broadcast Opportunities
Reach New Audiences With Praise 106.1 Broadcast Opportunities [CLICK TO LEARN MORE]
Praise 106.1 wants to help take your ministry beyond the four walls of your church. Is your congregation looking for a powerful way to share God’s message of hope, healing, and inspiration with the community? Let Praise 106.1 be your partner in spreading the Gospel across the airwaves.
To learn more about our ministry broadcast opportunities, including available programming options, call 410-332-8200.
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