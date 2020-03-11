CLOSE
National News
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness have risen around the world. They officially declared the illness a pandemic.

The World Health Organization officials have been reluctant to categorize the virus as a pandemic. A pandemic is defined as an illness that spreads throughout the entire world.

The World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke at a press conference at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. he stated “In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled,” he also added,  “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher.”

Tedros said this was the first time a coronavirus has caused a pandemic. Other historical pandemics include the Spanish Flu, the Asian Flu, and HIV/AIDS.

