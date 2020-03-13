SOP Certified with Maurette Brown Clark: B. Sherese [Video]

B. Sherese is an accomplished Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Entrepreneur, Radio Show Host and Minister who loves to demonstrate the intimacy of her relationship with God thru everything she does. Born Brandie Sherese Brown in Baltimore Maryland, B. Sherese grew up singing at her home church Mount Olive Baptist Church. Over the years B. Sherese has developed into a unique and powerful vocalist, who’s abilities are ranked amongst many of the major gospel and secular artist of today. B. Sherese has been described as talented, gifted and highly anointed.

In Middle school B. Sherese sang in her school choir at Arlington Baptist Church School. After middle school B. Sherese went on to Dunbar High School where she was active in the school choir, Jazz band and Marching band. During this time, B. Sheree’s choir director and her Mother pushed her to sing gospel music and from that point she has been praising the Lord thru music. At the same time, she was cast in Howard G’s stage plays “Never Would have made it” And “As Cherry Hill Turns”. B. Sherese has developed her voice thru various intense training which includes taking part in Chazz Perry’s Vocal Master Class.

B. Sherese serves as a faithful and integral member of the music ministry at her home church, United Brethren for Christ Church of The Living God, under the leadership of Bishop William E Gains Jr. In addition to her solo career, B. Sherese is also a member of international recording artist and multi award winning Juan Santiago and Uninhabited Praise. B. Sherese is walking in her calling and following what God has for her to do.

In June of 2019 B. Sherese released her second single and first major music video “It’s My Life” which is a follow up to her successful debut release of “Undefeated”, which won Prayze Factor Songwriter of the year along with her writing partner. B. Sherese describes the motivation behind Undefeated by saying it was “birthed from her walk with God, the struggles that turned to strengths, the ups and downs, the passing of her beloved mother. Never giving up, never losing hope, keeping the faith and hearing the word of God saying, you shall not Be Defeated!” B. Sherese has not only won Songwriter of the year for Undefeated but has also been nominated in several categories with Prayze Factor and other industry awards organizations. Throughout her success she has continued to share her music ministry on various platforms, inspiring listeners while spreading faith, love, hope and the word of God.

