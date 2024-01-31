Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Grace To Grow: The Impact of Excellence”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share some tips from a great new book called Grace to Grow by Pastor John Jenkins. Pastor Jenkins is not only the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, one of the fastest growing churches in America, but he is also the first African American president of the converged denomination and in addition to that, he is also the chairman of the National Association of Evangelicals in this book, he shares tips on how to grow your organization and your future, he says. To grow, you must have a spirit of excellence.

Excellence is not perfection, but a decision to keep getting better. The word it is not a Sprint to a predetermined finish line, but rather a marathon that keeps improving as you continue to move forward, you constantly ask, what can I do to better my best? Because when you sincerely ask that question, you will answers that will help you grow.

Pursuing excellence might create momentary disruption, but it creates long term success, pursue excellence and you will see that this dreams to grow. Concept will be a key to your destiny.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Grace To Grow: The Impact of Excellence | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com