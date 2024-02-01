Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “February Is for Love and Legacy”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to welcome you to February, and even though this is the shortest month of the year, we are planning to make it one of the best months of the year because we’re gonna focus on two powerful topics, love and legacy. Love is a splendid endid thing, and we want you to have a wonderful, splendid love relationship. So we will give you tips to succeed in love this month, and legacy is about history and we will share a powerful lessons from black history.

Make us who teach us how we can make a difference today and a legacy for tomorrow. I recommend you listen and check out this show every day and tell your friends to do the same. Because who you associate with is who you will become. So make sure all of your friends are listening and watching these messages each and every day so they can grow and you can all win together.

Keep in mind that if you hang out with 9 losers, you will become #10 and on the other hand, if you hang out with 9 winners. You will be win #10 listen and check this out and watch this video every day.

February Is for Love and Legacy | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com