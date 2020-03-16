CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Karen Clark Sheard Shares Fan Reactions Over New Clark Sister Music

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Brand new music from the legendary Clark Sister’s hit the market this past Friday, and by all accounts, people are really loving it!

Karen Clark Sheard took to her social media platform to show some of the fan reaction to what will surely prove to be another chart topping success for the Grammy Award winning group.

 

 

Even Grammy Award Winner Kierra Sheard had to let her mom know how much she loved it!

  

    

You can pick up the Clark Sister’s “The Return” everywhere music is sold!

    

