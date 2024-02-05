Céline Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, defying ongoing health challenges. The 55-year-old pop icon, battling the rare and incurable stiff person syndrome (SPS) since her diagnosis in 2022, took the stage to present the coveted Album of the Year award, a prize she first clinched 27 years ago.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Greeted by a standing ovation from the star-studded audience at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Dion expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.” Before announcing the nominees, she encouraged everyone to “never take for granted” the joy that music brings. The award ultimately went to Taylor Swift.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A five-time Grammy winner and 16-time nominee, Dion has long been a favorite of the Recording Academy. This public appearance marked her first since attending a hockey game in Las Vegas in November, her initial outing in three and a half years. Despite its rarity, she seized the opportunity to perform.

Related Articles: Celine Dion Loses Brother To Cancer 2 Days After Her Husband Passes

Dion disclosed her battle with stiff person syndrome in a heartfelt video posted on Instagram in late 2022, explaining the condition and the necessity to postpone her tour dates. Stiff person syndrome affects the central nervous system, leading to severe muscle spasms and potential disability, leaving individuals unable to work or care for themselves. Dion’s resilience in the face of health challenges continues to inspire and captivate her fans.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys Following Recent Health Battle was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com