Stellar Awards 2020 Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards, which was originally scheduled for later this month on March 27, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). It’s one of many events in Las Vegas and around the world that have been cancelled as a health precaution. 

Central City Production says the award show will return to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It has been postponed Stellar Awards 2020 to Sunday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Lineup changes are still pending, but we’re crossing fingers for Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne to remain this year’s hosts. 

Stellar Awards 2020 Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on getuperica.com

