Stellar Awards 2020 Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards, which was originally scheduled for later this month on March 27, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). It’s one of many events in Las Vegas and around the world that have been cancelled as a health precaution.

Central City Production says the award show will return to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It has been postponed Stellar Awards 2020 to Sunday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Lineup changes are still pending, but we’re crossing fingers for Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne to remain this year’s hosts.

@AliyaFaust Posted 4 hours ago

