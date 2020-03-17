CLOSE
Listen: Bryan Popin Releases “Beautiful Savior” Song With Tasha Page-Lockhart 

Bryan Popin is back, joining TASHA (Page-Lockhart), with a new track called “Beautiful Savior.” 

The song comes from Popin’s I Got Out album back in 2017, which was written and produced by the award-winning artist and and Ay’Ron Lewis. 

“I am incredibly thankful for His grace and mercy. When I think back on my life, I see so many second, third, and fourth chance situations where I should’ve deserved this, or I should’ve gotten this,” Popin says. “I shouldn’t even be where I am today. There are so many blessings in my life where His grace and mercy covered me, protected me, sheltered me, saved me and changed me. I wanted to share with others how I got out, how I took it all back and how His grace and mercy allowed me to not lose my mind, my wife, my kids, my life. It lit a passion for my calling to help and encourage others beyond the four walls of the church and beyond one race of people. I learned to worship through my mess and re-prioritize. Worship is the key to surrendering our control and allowing God to take over the battles we face in life. By doing this, we are releasing our faith into our current situation or battle knowing that God is working all things out for our good.”

“Beautiful Savior” is available now on all digital outlets. Listen below!

Listen: Bryan Popin Releases “Beautiful Savior” Song With Tasha Page-Lockhart   was originally published on getuperica.com

Bryan Popin , Tasha Page-Lockhart

