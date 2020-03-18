CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

SOP – Daily Declaration During The Coronavirus Crisis And Beyond

Close-Up Of Bible With Cross Against Sky During Sunset

Source: Tinnakorn Jorruang / EyeEm / Getty

As it pertains to the coronavirus, we are declaring Psalm 91 from now on at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark.

Here is the word of God for the people of God:

Psalm 91

1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

2 I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.

5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;

6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.

7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.

8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.

9 Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;

10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.

11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.

12 They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.

13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.

14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.

15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.

16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

coronavirus , declaration , Maurette Brown Clark , psalm 91 , the sound of praise

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Close