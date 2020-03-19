CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Governor Hogan Issues New Coronavirus Executive Orders And Guidelines

Governor Larry Hogan and representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) took part in a ceremony to announce the installation of the first section of track for the $5.6 billion Purple Line Light Rail system between New Carrollton and

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Governor Hogan provided multiple new guidelines and executive orders on Thursday:

– Shopping malls and entertainment spaces will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

– Events and gatherings of more than 10 people are now prohibited.

– Access to BWI terminal has been restricted to ticketed passengers and employees, however he said that exceptions will be made for those helping disabled passengers.

– Public transportation will be limited to essential personnel only.

– The state has activated phase one of the hospital surge plan: 900 beds are available immediately and 1,400 more will be available by early April, which also allows more flexibility for EMTs to augment health providers.

– The Board of Regents will be asked to have college students finish their semester remotely.

– Residents will be allowed carry out and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries to support local small businesses and encourage people to stay home and avoid crowding in stores.

– The state has launched the Maryland Unites website to highlight acts of compassion and generosity and to allow people to find opportunities to volunteer and help.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

coronavirus , covid-19 , executive orders , Governor Larry Hogan

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Close