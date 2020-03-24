Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland As Of March 24

Coronavirus cases in Maryland continue to rise. As of March 24, there are 349 confirmed cases in the state of Maryland, with 3 people succumbing from the illness.

Worldwide, there are 395,647 total confirmed cases, with 17,240 total deaths. Some good news, 103,317 people worldwide have recovered from this horrible virus.

Please continue to do the following to slow down the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you feel sick, call your doctor first.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: