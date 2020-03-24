CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & We The Kingdom Team Up For “Holy Water (Church Sessions)” Music Video

Tasha Cobbs Leonard teamed up with We The Kingdom to perform “Holy Water (Church Sessions)” for a music video that premiered on YouTube this week. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

It’s no coincidence that the melodies flow just like the Holy water they speak of in the video. The free flowing performance is chilling in the most beautiful way, from the lyrics to the singers, all the way to the musicians and silence in between notes. 

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

 

 

“We The Kingdom are my absolute favorite,” she wrote on Instagram. “Their sound and their passion for Christ… a stellar combo! I’m excited to have had the opportunity to hop in and have some fun worshipping with them on our version of ‘Holy Water!’”

Watch: 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & We The Kingdom Team Up For “Holy Water (Church Sessions)” Music Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

tasha cobbs leonard

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
Close