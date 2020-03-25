NBA Star Karl Anthony Towns’ Mother In Coma Fighting Coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns took to social media recently to share his own personal testimony of how the coronavirus is impacting his own family. His mother has been diagnosed with covid-19 and is currently in a medically induced coma fighting for her life.

He wanted to post a video to emphasize that “this disease is real”.

Posting to Instagram, Towns said that he is “sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.”

See his impassioned words below:

This is heartbreaking.

We are certainly praying for him, his family and the entire world.

