Be Blessed: The Walls Group Sings Words of Encouragement [VIDEO]

The Walls Group and mama Walls hopped on video to share an encouraging song offering prayers to everyone during the worldwide pandemic that is COVID-19.

“Let me encourage you, let me speak life to you. You can depend on God, to see you thorugh. You can depend on me to pray for you,” they sang.

From the comfort of their home, they took us all straight to church.

@AliyaFaust Posted 21 hours ago

