Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland As Of March 26

Coronavirus cases in Maryland continue to rise. Per the Maryland Department of Health as of March 26, there are 580 confirmed cases in the state of Maryland, up from 423 on the previous day. Four people in Maryland have succumbed to the illness.

Worldwide, there are 463,751 total confirmed cases, with 21,099 total deaths. Some good news, 113,225 people worldwide have recovered from this horrible virus (Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracker).

Please continue to do the following to slow down the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you feel sick, call your doctor first.

