Sound of Praise with Maurette
33 Verses About Fear And Anxiety

Genesis in the KJV Bible on Parchment Paper

Source: duckycards / Getty

Dealing with the coronavirus and all that comes with it, we need more than ever to trust in the word of God. Here are some scriptures to help:

Isaiah 41:10

Psalm 56:3

Philippians 4:6-7

John 14:27

2 Timothy 1:7

1 John 4:18

Psalm 94:19

Isaiah 43:1

Proverbs 12:25

Psalm 23:4

Joshua 1:9

Matthew 6:34

1 Peter 5:6-7

Isaiah 35:4

Luke 12:22-26

Psalm 27:1

Psalm 55:22

Mark 6:50

Deuteronomy 31:6

Isaiah 41:13-14

Psalm 46:1

Psalm 118:6-7

Proverbs 29:25

Mark 4:39-40

Psalm 34:7

1 Peter 3:14

Psalm 34:4

Deuteronomy 3:22

Revelation 1:17

Mark 5:36

Romans 8:38-39

Zephaniah 3:17

Psalm 91:1-16

    

