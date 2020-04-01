10 Scriptures That’ll Get You Through Tough Times

The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting many of us mentally, spiritually, and financially. Hearing words of encouragement and reading the bible can help many us to stay spiritually connected with God during this time.

Psalm 91:9-11 says “If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling, no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.” Scriptures like this and some listed below are helpful to get you through tough times.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” –‭‭Psalms‬ ‭23:4‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Meditation: Even though these times may seem dark and you’re uncertain of where to go, you can not live in fear. You will not leave in fear. God’s mercy and grace is sufficient. He will keep you in the comfort of your own home.

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” – ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:28‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Meditation: Long as you love God, believe in his word and live your life according to his purpose for YOU, everything that you’re going through is working for your Good. They say things are a lesson or blessing. God says the blessing is the lesson. Remember EVERYTHING is working for your good!

“For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” – ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:18‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Meditation: You can’t compare your current situation to what God has in store for you! What God has in store for you will blow your mind. Instead of comparing, you need to be preparing. You want change to happen, you want this, you want that; you need to prepare for what YOU want!

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.” – ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭26:3-4‬ ‭NIV‬‬

Meditation: God will give you the courage to trust him and the wisdom to accept the things you can not change. He’s giving you perfect peace. Just trust him.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” – Deuteronomy 31:6 NIV

Meditation: Remain strong during this time. Don’t allow the news, boredom, or depression terrify you. God is with you. He’ll fight your mental battles, your financial battles, and what’s going on in the world today. He will NEVER leave your side. Remember you got it because God got it!

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” – Isaiah 41:10 NIV

Meditation: God’s righteous right hand is his divine protection over you. As long as you’re protected, fear has no place in your home. No one can talk to you crazy. No one can come at you crazy. God has you protected.

“How abundant are the good things that you have stored up for those who fear you, that you bestow in the sight of all, on those who take refuge in you.” – Psalm 31:19 NIV

Meditation: God has blessings on top of blessings on top of blessings with your name on it! You just have to believe. You have to know that he is your source. As your source he’s going to make sure you have it. Especially during these tough economic times. If you’re still earning income regardless of being labeled an essential worker or not, that’s just God blessing you.

Remember he’s going to keep blessing you if you believe.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1 NIV

Meditation: If you have a home to go to, that’s a refuge that God has blessed you with during this pandemic. Most don’t have homes to go to. Stop complaining about being home and thank God you got a home. Stop complaining about being bored and thank God you’re not sick with this virus. Stop complaining and start thanking God. He is giving you life, health, shelter, clothes, food and strength to get through this.

“Have mercy on me, my God, have mercy on me, for in you I take refuge. I will take refuge in the shadow of your wings until the disaster has passed.” – Psalm 57:1 NIV

Meditation: During this time, take refuge in God’s word and pray. God will continue to grant mercy over you, your family, your friends, and loved ones during this time.

“The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.” – Exodus 14:14 NIV

Meditation: God will fight your battles if your only stay still. Stay home and let God do the work.

10 Scriptures That’ll Get You Through Tough Times was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

