Baltimore
Under Armour To Begin Manufacturing Face Masks For Health Care Providers

American sportswear manufacturer Under Armour stall seen in...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Providing much needed help to our first responders and medical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis here in Maryland – that is what is needed during these times and a major company in Baltimore is stepping up to help.

Baltimore-based company Under Armour has begun to manufacture and assemble face masks, face shields and specially equipped fanny packs for the University of Maryland Medical System’s 28,000 health care providers and staff.

The company is also looking into fabricating hospital gowns for the statewide medical system and will begin providing face masks to LifeBridge Health. In addition, it is currently discussing the needs for supplies with other local medical institutions, including Johns Hopkins Medicine and MedStar.

    

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

