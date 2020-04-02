CLOSE
Baltimore
Social Distancing – Doing Your Part To Slow Down The Coronavirus Infection Rate

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MARCH 31: A Caltrans Changeable Message Sign (CMS) war...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Need proof that social distancing can work? No problem.

Signer Laboratory at the University of California-San Diego breaks down the infection rate showing that without social distancing, one person will infect 2 1/2 people in five days, who then go on to infect 406 people in a month.

By reducing social interactions by 50%, the study shows that there will only be 15 people infected after a month.

And if you reduce social interaction by 75%, the drop is even bigger. That one person infects less than one person in five days, meaning just 2 1/2 people get infected in a month.

March 16, Gov. Larry Hogan closed nonessential businesses, and on March 30, he issued a stay-home order for the entire state.

Everyone can do their part to slow down the spread of the coronavirus until a vaccine or other treatment regimens can be discovered.

You’re potentially saving a life. Think about that before you leave out.

    

