Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland As Of April 1

Coronavirus cases in Maryland continue to rise. Per the Maryland Department of Health as of April 3, there are 2,758 confirmed cases in the state of Maryland. Forty-two people in Maryland have succumbed to the illness.

Worldwide, there are 956,588 total confirmed cases, with 48,582 total deaths. Some good news, 192,530 people worldwide have recovered from this horrible virus (Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracker).

Please continue to do the following to slow down the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you feel sick, call your doctor first.

