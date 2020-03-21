Holistic Healing Hour: Dr. H.M Dunstan and Dr. Marva Herrin

Podcasts: The Holistic Hour
| 03.21.20
Dismiss
Dr. H.M Dunstan

Source: Photo submission / Photo Submission

Dr. Marva J. Herring is a General Dentist practicing in the Washington, DC area.  Her Dental Office, 

Marvalous Smiles, is located on New York Avenue at the intersection of Bladensburg, Road.  As a

Two Time Breast Cancer Survivor, she encourages everyone to become a Survivor and to move 

forward as a Thriver.  Dr. Herring, a Veteran of the United States Army and the United States 

Air Force, participates in numerous family oriented events. 

Dr. Marva Herrin

Source: Photo submission / Photo Submission

Dr. Dunstan is the president and owner of H. M. Dunstan & Associates, PA, a dental practice in Baltimore, Maryland.   She is the Dental Director at Park West Health Systems, a community health center in Baltimore, Maryland.  In addition to providing oral health care, Dr. Dunstan mentors college students who are contemplating a dental education and senior dental students from The University of Maryland.

Dr. Dunstan serves as a member of The Loan Repayment Program (LARP) Panel established by The Maryland Department of Health& Mental Hygiene. This panel selects dentists who work in underserved communities to help repay their student loan debts. Additionally, she is a past president of The Maryland Dental Society (MDS) and past continuing education chairperson of this GREAT society.  This Society led to the formation of the National Dental Association.  Dr. Dunstan served as a delegate to the MDA convention and has chaired the Woman’s Health Symposium Luncheon.  She participates in community outreach programs and has participated in health missions to Kenya, East Africa and The Caribbean.

Dr. Dunstan was born in was born in Mandeville, Manchester, Jamaica.

Podcasts

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Close