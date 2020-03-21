Holistic Healing Hour: Dr. H.M Dunstan and Dr. Marva Herrin

Dr. Marva J. Herring is a General Dentist practicing in the Washington, DC area. Her Dental Office,

Marvalous Smiles, is located on New York Avenue at the intersection of Bladensburg, Road. As a

Two Time Breast Cancer Survivor, she encourages everyone to become a Survivor and to move

forward as a Thriver. Dr. Herring, a Veteran of the United States Army and the United States

Air Force, participates in numerous family oriented events.

Dr. Dunstan is the president and owner of H. M. Dunstan & Associates, PA, a dental practice in Baltimore, Maryland. She is the Dental Director at Park West Health Systems, a community health center in Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to providing oral health care, Dr. Dunstan mentors college students who are contemplating a dental education and senior dental students from The University of Maryland.

Dr. Dunstan serves as a member of The Loan Repayment Program (LARP) Panel established by The Maryland Department of Health& Mental Hygiene. This panel selects dentists who work in underserved communities to help repay their student loan debts. Additionally, she is a past president of The Maryland Dental Society (MDS) and past continuing education chairperson of this GREAT society. This Society led to the formation of the National Dental Association. Dr. Dunstan served as a delegate to the MDA convention and has chaired the Woman’s Health Symposium Luncheon. She participates in community outreach programs and has participated in health missions to Kenya, East Africa and The Caribbean.

Dr. Dunstan was born in was born in Mandeville, Manchester, Jamaica.

