Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of Having A Miscarriage

Porsha is on a mission to remove the stigma from miscarriages.

2019 A3C Festival & Conference

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams has been vocal during her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta about her past miscarriages and her struggles to conceive. But eventually, Porsha finally got her wisha healthy baby. These days, Porsha is the mother she always wanted to be and it’s sweet to watch her in action with her cute little girl, Pilar. However, she remembers her previous plight, and she wants to provide some comfort to the many other women in the world who are going through it. She teamed up with March of Dimeswhich advocates for maternity and baby healthand launched #UnspokenStories.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight on an all new episode of#rhoa !! 🥺❤️🌈I couldn’t have asked for better bunch for my @marchofdimes Luncheon!! So many talented mothers, friends, sisters here to share their testimony in order to empower other women! These women came to my luncheon with an open heart and told there “Unspoken stories” about their road to motherhood and other health related issues we don’t normally feel comfortable to discuss! There is power in using our voices…we will use them so that others know they are not alone in their journey! We stand together with #MarchofDimes to insure healthy mothers and strong babies! Thank you my beauty Brave sisters! Visit MarchofDimes.org to share your “Unspoken story”❤️ 🌈☁️#PorshaNewNationalAmbassador #Charity 📸 @freddyoart #Rhoa

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

We watched the kickoff brunch of Porsha’s mission on tonight’s episode of RHOA. The women got together and surprisingly seemed genuine as they bonded over some very real, and heartbreaking stories about their miscarriage moments. Marlo talked about how she wanted to have her own children and revealed that she had two miscarriages. Having biological children didn’t pan out for her but she finds fulfillment in being an aunt and raising some of her nephews. Shamea didn’t bring up a miscarriage but she mentioned that her baby came early and that it was a situation that freaked her out because not only was she worried about her baby but her body also had problems clotting (which can lead to serious complications and even death). So it was an ordeal. And with covid-19 taking over general discourse it’s important to not forget that the United States has a high maternity death rate. It’s important now more than ever to remember the moms who will be impacted by this unfortunate situation with healthcare workers swamped.

It’s commendable for Porsha to use her platform to discuss maternity health because having a miscarriage or any kind of maternal complications can feel lonely and it’s important for women to know that support is just a text, phone call or even a tweet away.

 

Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of Having A Miscarriage  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close