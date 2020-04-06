A Time of Refreshing: VaShawn Mitchell & Friends Mini Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE]

04.06.20
Coronavirus has changed the face of the world as we know it, but one thing that remains is the power of Jesus. 

Hoping to deliver a message of “hope in uneasy time,” VaShawn Mitchell brought together some of his friends for an intimate quarantine show filmed at the legendary SIR studios in Nashville where artists like Dolly Parton and Vince Gill have had sessions.

Press play up top to watch him sing some of his chart-topping songs ranging from “Joy,” “Turning Around for Me,” “Nobody Greater” and more in his virtual event titled, A Time of Refreshing: VaShawn Mitchell & Friends.

