The results are in!
Below are the latest updates and unofficial results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2024 Primary election.
Updated May 14th, 2024 11:33 p.m.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Baltimore City Mayor
D: Brandon Scott
R: Shannon Wright
President of the City Council
D: Zeke Cohen
R: Emmanuel Digman
U.S. Senator
D: Angela Alsobrooks
R: Larry Hogan
Representative in Congress
District 1
D: Blane H. Miller, III
R: Andy Harris
District 2
D: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr.
R: Kim Klacik
District 3
D: Sarah Elfreth
R: Robert J. Steinberger
District 4
D: Glenn F. Ivey
R: George McDermott
District 5
D: Steny Hoyer
R: Michelle Talkington
District 6
D: April McClain Delaney
R: Neil C. Parrott
District 7
D: Kweisi Mfume
R: Scott M. Collier
District 8
D: Jamie Raskin
R: Cheryl Riley
For county-by-county breakdowns and additional results for state offices, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]
-
Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark