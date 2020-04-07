CLOSE
While We Wait For Teddy: 7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See 

Donnie McClurkin

Source: Erma Byrd / Erma Byrd

The quarantine life has more downsides than you can count. But just like with most things in life, there is a silver lining that came out of all of this. Folks have come together as a culture and community using the one media that always tends to spread the message of love as far as possible: music.

It all started out with DJ DNICE’s Instagram Live Couch party. It was such a major success, that it inspired legendary producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to go head up on the ‘gram with some of their most classic records. The people loved it so much that Swizzy and Timb came up with concept of VERZUZ in which two music heavy hitters battle it out on the IG Live playing some of their biggest hits.

So far, we’ve seen The Dream Vs. Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo Vs. Johnta Austin, Lil Jon Vs. T-Pain. But one of the most highly anticipated battles was the VERZUS between Teddy Riley and Babyface. Folks had their quarantine fits ready to watch the icons sound off, then Swizz announced that the battle will be postponed.

 

Needless to say, the people weren’t pleased. Especially when Mr. Riley explained his reason for bowing out.

“We pulled back because we really want this done right. We don’t want the [feed to stop after an hour on]…Instagram. That’s the main reason why. The company that I’m a partner of, I thought that this is something that would be great for them to take this to another level.”

Someone should tell Teddy that VERZUS is suppose to be a carefree, fun moment in time for the people. I mean, we are going through a global pandemic.

 

Well, until the iconic battle goes down, here’s a list of folks we’d love to see go head up for VERZUZ. 

Babyface & L.A. Reid Vs. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis 

Kanye West Vs. Pharrell 

Darkchild Vs. Bryan Michael Cox 

Meek Mill Vs. 2 Chainz 

Kirk Franklin Vs. Donnie McClurkin 

Young Thug Vs. Future

Monica Vs. Brandy 

 

While We Wait For Teddy: 7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See   was originally published on globalgrind.com

donnie mcclurkin , Kirk Franklin

