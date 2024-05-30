Listen Live
Local

Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Strawberries displayed in market stall. Many boxes with fresh and juicy berries on farm market

Source: Olena Malik / Getty

Beginning June 1, the 14th annual Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

It will run every Wednesday up until October 30. Local farmers will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, gourmet baked goods, pot pies, flowers, and much more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The market will open at 10:00 am and will close shop at 1:00 pm.

For more details on the market, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Entertainment

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close