Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

We checked in with our dear friend Kirk Franklin to see how he’s doing during the pandemic and where the next season of Sunday Best stands. Press play up top!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

SEE ALSO:

Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH]

Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Expecting Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 To Return Spring 2020

Kirk Franklin Shares What It’s Like Still Working During Coronavirus Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted April 8, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: