Listen Live
Wellness

Study: Balancing Fatty Acid Intake Is Key To Living A Long Life

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
fatty acid - Healthy delicious lunch, dinner - grilled salmon and avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, olives, iceberg lettuce on a light background, top view

Source: OksanaKiian / Getty

Managing your caloric intake doesn’t mean you have to avoid fatty foods. In fact, there are healthy fats (fatty acid) that can enhance your quality of life.

New research is championing the importance of adding omega-3s to your diet, while watching your omega-6 intake.

Yuchen Zhang is the lead author of the fatty acids study that was published in the journal eLife past April. He concluded a “higher omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is associated with a greater risk of dying.”

Omega-3s contribute to the health of the heart, blood vessels, lung, immune system and endocrine system. Those fatty acids are naturally found in foods including fish, especially fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines, as well as flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds and in dietary supplements such as fish oil.

On the other hand, foods high in omega-6 fatty acids include nuts, seeds, corn, soy as well as the oils and preservatives produced from these foods.

Researchers studied the associations between the omega-3 and omega 6 ratio in blood plasma and the death from cancer or cardiovascular disease. They used data from more than 85,000 people in the UK whose plasma samples were collected from 2007-2010 for the UK Biobank study. After nearly 13 years of follow up, the study’s authors found people with high ratios of omega-6 to omega-3 were 26% more likely to die from any cause, 14% more likely to die from cancer and 31% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic, suggests people avoid the above fate by increasing their intake of foods rich in omega-3s and limiting foods high in omega-6s. Also, you can test your blood plasma ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 by visiting a primary care doctor.

“It’s important to note that an unbalanced ratio is only one chapter in our story of better or worse health span,” Kirkpatrick said. “Getting a variety of fiber-rich foods (beneficial to the microbiome) and other nutrient-dense foods, as well as adequate, good-quality sleep, stress management and physical activity play a large role in how long we will enjoy good health within our lifetime.”

DON’T MISS…

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

What Are Adaptogens? Popular Calming Supplements On The Rise

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

Study: Balancing Fatty Acid Intake Is Key To Living A Long Life  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close