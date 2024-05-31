Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

From Bankrupt To Blockbuster: The Walt Disney Story | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.31.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “From Bankrupt To Blockbuster: The Walt Disney Story”

I want to give you tips to come back. Setbacks are temporary reversal. But I’m not the end of your story. You might lose a business but as long as you have life and breath you can build a bigger, better, stronger business. We have seen people have gone through hurricanes and tornadoes. They’ve lost everything but have come back. We have seen people have had to file for bankruptcy but have come back stronger and smarter and wiser and gone on to build billion dollar empires.  

We have all seen about know about Disneyland and Disney World, but did you know that before Walt Disney created them, he lost everything, went bankrupt and was penniless. But he continued to dream and fight for that dream and went on to build an empire. You can do the same. You can turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks. You must continue to keep the faith continue to dream big and be willing to keep working on your dream and fighting for your dream.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

From Bankrupt To Blockbuster: The Walt Disney Story | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close