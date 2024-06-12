Baltimore is on track to record fewer than 200 killings this year for just the fourth time in five decades. But gun violence is decreasing across most American cities. So how does Baltimore, which a White House official called the “greatest success story” in the country in terms of violence reduction, stack up?
Well, according to a new report from the Center for American Progress, Baltimore’s drop in gun violence through the first half of May this year ranks second among the 50 largest U.S. cities when compared to the same period in 2023. Philadelphia is the highest. Detroit is third.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gun violence is falling across the country. How does Baltimore compare?
