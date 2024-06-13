Maryland Lottery Warns Public About Phone Scam

The Maryland Lottery is warning the public about a new phone scam! The scam involves someone telling people they have won the Powerball game and need to claim their prize.
According to the Maryland Lottery, the calls are coming from the 208-334-2600. The issue is that number does belong to the Idaho Lottery, so this ay be believable to some people. However the scammers are spoofing the phone number, and the Idaho Lottery has no involvement in these calls.
https://x.com/MDLottery/status/1801233033711714367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1801233033711714367%7Ctwgr%5Ecb340588bef3adc0e65d57bfa195eb952e285b21%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wbaltv.com%2Farticle%2Fmaryland-lottery-warns-public-phone-scam-claiming-powerball-winnings%2F61095038
