Police Investigating After Woman Is Attacked & Killed By Two Stray Pit Bulls In West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and killed by two stray pit bulls Friday evening.
According to reports, two stray pit bulls were roaming North Pulaski Street when around 9 p.m. they mauled multiple women. A 50-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.
To capture the dogs, there was a city-wide call for additional gear as officers waited for animal control and the police helicopter that was tracking them from above.
Police say two officers fired their weapons – striking one of the dogs. At this time, police have not named the owner or indicated if any criminal charges will be filed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The post Police Investigating After Woman Is Attacked & Killed By Two Stay Pit Bulls In West Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
