Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Latest Single “YESTERDAY”

Nashville, TN (June 10, 2024) – Multi-GRAMMY® and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released his latest single “Yesterday.” Available now, Melvin’s reinterpretation brings his bright vocals to the powerful ballad and unforgettable lyrics of the Mary Mary song. Following the release of his first two singles, where he covered the CeCe Winans song “He’s Never Failed Me Yet,” and the Tye Tribbett song “Hold On,” this latest single is his third release from his upcoming EP, Covered Volume 1.

Melvin’s version of “Yesterday” showcases the song’s timeless message, providing a soulful and uplifting experience that conveys a strong spirit of finding resilience and hope. The song reflects on life’s challenges and finding solace in faith, featuring Melvin’s unique harmonies and heartfelt delivery. Scheduled to release on June 21st, Covered Volume 1 is an EP with Melvin delivering inspiration and blessing of God’s covering, honoring some of the Gospel favorites that have inspired him with his modernized arrangements.

Melvin Crispell, III rose to fame after winning Season 9 of BET’s gospel competition “Sunday Best” in 2019. Since then, he has released two full-length albums and received multiple accolades, including two GRAMMY nominations, two Dove Award nominations, and Stellar Award nominations. He has most recently garnered four Stellar Award nominations for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, taping on July 20th. He is nominated for the 2024 Stellar Awards in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Artist of the Year, Traditional Male Artist of the Year, and Traditional Album of the Year for his sophomore album, No Failure. He will be performing in select cities across the nation; details on his upcoming appearances can be found at melvincrispell.com.

