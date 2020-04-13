CLOSE
Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Watch: Erica Campbell & Jonathan McReynolds Sing Clark Sisters Song On IG Live [VIDEO]

If you’re like us and watched The Clark Sisters in awe this past weekend, then you’ve probably put them back at the top of your playlists and have been hooked on singing their classic songs since.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Erica Campbell and Jonathan McReynolds did. So much so, they hopped on Instagram Live to not only talk about it, but sing about it!

Watch the two gospel icons cover The Clark Sisters’ classic, “Expect Your Miracle.”:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED:

LIFETIME Releases “The Clark Sisters” Official Movie Trailer [VIDEO]

EXCLUSIVE: Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Erica Campbell & Jonathan McReynolds Sing Clark Sisters Song On IG Live [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Erica Campbell , get up mornings with erica

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Close