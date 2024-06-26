Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Is Kenya Moore gone with the wind – literally? Sources say so.

According to several blog sites and news sources, the OG shade thrower and businesswoman has exited Bravo’s fan-favorite series, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

TMZ specifically reports that Kenya “has not been fired from RHOA,” but she and the network have “reached an agreement.” The former pageant queen will “take a break from the show for now.”

The breaking news comes from insiders close to Kenya and the reality show’s production team. Sources of the exit are still emerging as neither Bravo nor Kenya have made official comments on her departure.

RELATED: 7 Juicy Revelations We Learned From Kenya Moore’s Tell-All Sit Down With Carlos King

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore sends a message of love to fans .

Kenya seemingly sent a message to fans hours after news of her departure went viral. Taking to Twitter/X, she posted, “You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. And I love you all so very much. Always and forever.”

Her post has received nearly 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans rush to show support, ask for details, and declare their own “exits” from the show and franchise.

The drama around Kenya’s exit unfolded during the filming of season 16. As HB reported from news sources, Kenya allegedly showed sexually explicit images of co-star newcomer Brittany Eady during the opening of her first hair salon. Sources close to Kenya also say that the star felt threatened by Brittany but never taken seriously.

RELATED: Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’

The mother of one’s actions, if true, reportedly violated Georgia’s revenge porn laws, which criminalize the distribution of non-consensual explicit material. According to PEOPLE, “Bravo launched an into the incidents” which may have led to the recent decision. At the time, several sources reported that Kenya’s taping on RHOA had been suspended, while she maintained that she wasn’t going anywhere.

Gone With The Wind Fabulous? Kenya Moore’s run on ‘RHOA’ has been iconic.

Kenya’s departure comes amidst casting changes and shaky shake-ups for the reality show. Whether this is the official end of the “Kenya Moore Hair Care” era for RHOA remains to be seen.

The bombshell beauty’s eight-year run on “RHOA” was iconic. She exits as the longest-running peach. Kenya delivered unforgettable moments, from her sassy shade and one-liners to her dramatic confrontations and designer style.

Twirl on, Sis!

RELATED

Usher Leaves Kenya Moore Soulless After Steamy Serenading Session

Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore’s Future on ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ in Limbo After Suspension Over Filming Incident

Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com