Changing Your Story: Jekalyn Carr Previews New Powerful Song! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 04.14.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Jekalyn Carr has returned with a new song called “Changing Your Story” and it comes just in time as the world faces COVID-19. It speaks to how God loves us to too much to leave us and his power to turn things around.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

During her interview, she discussed the message behind the song and revealed that she’d be releasing an album later this year! Listen up top. 

RELATED: 

Jekalyn Carr To Debut Her First Concept Music Video, ‘I See Miracles’

How Jekalyn Carr’s New Book ‘You Will Win’ Is Teaching People Not To Just Be Winners, But Live As Winners

National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show

Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Changing Your Story: Jekalyn Carr Previews New Powerful Song! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

get up mornings with erica , jekayln carr

Videos
Latest
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Close