Walter Thomas Promoted To VP At Motown Gospel With Alexandria Dollar By His Side

Published on July 1, 2024

Walter Thomas, Alexandria Dollar

Source: Motown Gospel / Motown Gospel

Walter Thomas, an executive at Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG), has been promoted to Vice President of Artist Development at Motown Gospel and TAMLA Records. CCMG encompasses both Motown Gospel and TAMLA Records, the legacy label founded by Berry Gordy before Motown in 1959.

This new position allows Thomas to turn his attention from acting as the Director of Artist Development for CCMG to his new role which will give him the opportunity to nurture and oversee the growth of the artists on the company’s roster as well as development and marketing initiatives. 

Additionally, Alexandria “Dria” Dollar has decided to join CCMG and take on the role of Senior Director of A&R. She’s a two-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of Stellar and Dove Awards. Dollar has a history of working with artists such as Lecrae and Kirk Franklin.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Vice President of Artist Development for Motown Gospel and TAMLA,” said Thomas in a press release. “These iconic labels have a legacy of inspiring and uplifting music, and I am committed to continuing this tradition by developing the next generation of extraordinary artists. I am equally thrilled to welcome Alexandria Dollar as our new Senior Director of A&R. Alexandria’s innovative approach and keen ear for talent are unmatched, and I am confident that together we will elevate our artists to new heights. This is an exciting time for us, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish at Motown Gospel and TAMLA.”

Before working at CCMG, Thomas was the CEO of Agency 22 Music and Entertainment managing artists such as DOE, JJ Hairston and Jonathan McReynolds. Now, he’ll work side by side artists on the Motown Gospel and TAMLA roster which include Amy Grant, TobyMac and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Walter Thomas Promoted To VP At Motown Gospel With Alexandria Dollar By His Side  was originally published on elev8.com

