Willie Mae Sheard, Grandmother To Kierra Sheard, Has Passed Away

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Cross Against Sky

Source: Srayya Lxy Smuthr / EyeEm / Getty

Wille Mae Sheard, the grandmother of legendary Gospel singer, Kierra Sheard, has passed. Bishop J. Drew Sheard, took to Instagram to share the news late Sunday night, with the caption, “My dear Mother has gone to be with the Lord. Thanks for your many prayers.”

Last week all eyes were on the Clark Sisters after Lifetime released the long awaited Clark Sisters Movie. While promoting the new movie, Kierra shared how the COVID-19 had directly impacted her family and that her grandparents were recovering from the virus.

We send out prayers to the Sheard/Clark family.

Close