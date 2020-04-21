CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Gov. Hogan Allows Salons & Barbershops To Reopen For Essential Workers

Maryland governor responds after Trump calls him out during coronavirus briefing

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan signed an order allowing barbershops and salons to reopen by appointment only for some essential workers.

The order allows for services by appointment only for who are required to maintain “grooming standards” by their employer, according to the order.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The worker is required to present documentation to the salon or barbershop from their employer expressing their standards.

This order would generally apply to include “military personnel, first responders and other essential workers required to maintain certain, well-documented grooming standards as part of their profession, or where ungroomed hair could pose a safety risk.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The order requires both the customer and the staff member to wear face coverings to the extent the barber/salon services allow. Staff must also disinfect their workstation in accordance with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health, according to a statement.

Barbershops and salons are required to maintain the customer’s contact information and a copy of the employer’s documentation should any staff member test positive for the coronavirus.

Barbershops and salons must contact all customers within 14 days of a staff member testing positive, as ordered by Hogan.

Gov. Hogan Allows Salons & Barbershops To Reopen For Essential Workers  was originally published on 92q.com

Gov. Larry Hogan , Maryland

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks…

Here's a look at what Pastor Mike McBride is doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to…
04.17.20
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
Close